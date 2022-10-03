Los Gatos Mom Accused of Throwing Parties for Underage Teens Pleads Not Guilty

A mother accused of throwing alcohol-fueled sex parties for underage teens at her former Los Gatos home pleaded not guilty in a San Jose courtroom Monday.

Shannon O'Connor has been behind bars since last October and will remain in custody as she awaits trial on 39 felony and misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment, child molestation and sexual assault.

One young victim was at the hearing Monday and turned down an opportunity to address the court.

A mother who said her 14-year-old daughter was a victim of O'Connor's spoke with NBC Bay Area after the hearing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"She has good days and bad days; I'm trying to let her be a regular teenager," said the mom, who did not want to be identified. "I'd like her to forget about all of this, but we can't, right? Because we have to make sure this woman is held accountable for the crimes she committed and the people she manipulated .. and they're all children, including her own. She's a real monster, a menace to society … and she should not be on the streets."

When asked about O'Connor's defense, her attorney declined to answer.

O'Connor was arrested in Idaho in October, but NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit found Los Gatos High School and Los Gatos-Monte Sereno police officials knew about her behavior at least 10 months before that. She was denied bail in February.

O'Connor is scheduled to appear in court again Dec. 12, and preliminary hearings for her trial begin Jan. 23.