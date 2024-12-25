Los Gatos restaurant closing its doors after 45-year run

Steamer's Grillhouse in Los Gatos dished out meals one final time Christmas Eve, capping a 45-year run.

Longtime employees and longtime diners gathered Tuesday night to enjoy food and share memories at the restaurant, which has been family-owned since it opened in 1979.

The three siblings who started it said the lease is running out and it has become too expensive to keep up.

"Everybody uses the word bittersweet," owner Mark Matulich said. "It's come to an end, but it's been a great run."

As for what's next, Matulich said there are no concrete plans. He did say they expect to keep the bar open until Dec. 29 in case people want to come in for a final drink. Shortly after that, they expect someone else to move in.