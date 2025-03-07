San Jose

Lottery Scratchers player in San Jose scores $1 million

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A longtime lottery player in San Jose hit a $1 million jackpot playing a Scratchers game – and he discovered his new lucky number in the process, the California Lottery announced Thursday.

Jess Daniels purchased his lucky Scratchers ticket from Gateway Food & Liquor store, located in the area of North Bascom and Heatherdale avenues, the lottery said.

After returning home, Daniels thought about taking a nap, but he decided to scratch away at his $100 Million Mega Cash Scratchers tickets with his granddaughter by his side, according to the lottery.

The first ticket netted $20. Then came the second ticket and the $1 million prize.

"It was Dec. 19, the winning number was number 19, and the matching number was also 19," Daniels shared with the lottery. "When I filled out the paperwork, it required a 19-digit number, and on the 19th of February, I received my check. So, number 19 is now my lucky number."

"Needless to say, I didn’t get a nap that day," Daniels added.

