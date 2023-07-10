Powerball

Lucky Powerball player matches five numbers in the South Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lucky lottery player in the Bay Area is holding on to a winning ticket.

A ticket bought at the Valero gas station at 1185 South De Anza Blvd. matched five out of six numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The ticket holder is walking away with about $350,000.

There was no jackpot winner in Monday’s drawing, so Tuesday’s is worth an estimated $725 million.

The winning numbers were 2, 24, 34, 53 and 58.

