Thieves snatching luggage from baggage claim at San Jose airport

By Marianne Favro

A man returning to San Jose after a trip to Alaska found that his suitcase had been stolen right off the baggage claim carousel, and though he was able to track it using an air tag, most of his belongings were gone in just a few hours.

Jeff Garcia said he never actually found his suitcase, and he ended up getting back only a couple of items after contacting police, who found the items at a homeless encampment in East San Jose.

But Garcia wanted to share his story to make sure other travelers are aware.

