Man and His Dog Rescue Woman From San Jose House Fire

A man and his puppy Chole are being credited with saving a woman’s life Tuesday after a fire broke out on Delmas Avenue near Downtown San Jose.

Tony Maniscalco was woken up by Chloe’s barking and quickly realized there was a fire next door and ran to help.

He ended up breaking a window to get inside and got a woman out.

“I think she knew something was on fire but I don't think she would have made it much longer, the smoke was very very thick,” said Maniscalco. “Glad I could help somebody out, makes me feel good.”

A fire captain said three adults were in the house, all got out safely.

