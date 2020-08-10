Santa Clara County Jail

Man Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Jail Gate, Kicking Deputy

By Bay City News

Santa Clara Sheriff's Department

A 51-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning, suspected of having driven through a security gate at the main jail and kicking a deputy trying to subdue him.

Santa Clara Sheriff's deputies were called about 4:15 a.m. Sunday to the San Jose main jail after a tan-colored SUV rammed through the jail's east security gate and drove into an adjacent parking structure, said spokesman Sgt. Michael Low. Officers from the Santa Clara, Sunnyvale and Campbell police departments, nearby to book their own arrestees into custody, quickly helped detain the suspected driver, 51-year-old Modesto Esquivel.

The security gate sustained serious damage, Low said.

Esquivel was booked on suspicion of vandalism and battery on a peace officer, said Low, adding that Esquivel allegedly kicked a Sheriff's deputy. The deputy was not injured.

