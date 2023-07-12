Man arrested for alleged extortion involving Sunnyvale family's lost dog

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a family in Sunnyvale to return their lost dog, the city's Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

Ahmad Rahish Najib was arrested after investigators were notified Monday evening that a family's dog named Norm had escaped and was lost, then someone contacted the family and said he had the dog.

The suspect demanded money from the family "or else they would never see their dog again," the Department of Public Safety said on social media.

Public safety officers helped the family to set up a fake meeting to exchange the dog for money, then waited in unmarked patrol cars for the suspect to arrive. Once Najib arrived with the dog, he was taken into custody and Norm was found safe and officers reunited him with the family at their home.

Najib was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of offenses including extortion and grand theft.

The department on social media shared a photo of the family with the dog, saying, "We're very glad that Norm is back in his safe and loving home!"