Man arrested for assault, child abuse after smashing window at San Jose ice cream shop

San Jose police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man who was captured on video smashing an ice cream shop's window, causing large shards of glass to fall on a child.

Payam Afsari, 36, was arrested in connection with the assault, child abuse and vandalism, which occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on April 26 at an ice cream shop located on the 2900 block of Aborn Square, according to police.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the child and their guardian walk into the shop. Seconds after the child sits down next to the window, a man, later identified as Afsari, runs up to it from outside and smashes it, sending shards of glass flying.

The child and their guardian promptly left the shop, police said. It's unknown if the child was hurt. As of Tuesday, police had not identified the child or the guardian.

After taking over the case, detectives identified Afsari as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, police said.

Officers arrested him on May 15 at his home in San Jose and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse charges, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case or the identities of the child and their guardian is asked to contact Detective Gaarde via email at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-4161.