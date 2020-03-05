Man Arrested in Connection to Molotov Cocktail Attacks in San Jose

Police arrested a man in connection with multiple arson attacks in San Jose.

Brian Gillean, 34, reportedly threw multiple Molotov cocktails at residential structures and walkways in a period of 11 days, causing minor damage.

On Feb. 23 and March 3, multiple fires were reported in the downtown and Rose Garden area and on Wednesday, witnesses reported the suspect throwing an explosive out of a vehicle onto a sidewalk in the 1600 block of Emory Street.

“We are thankful that this dangerous individual has been apprehended," said Police Chief Eddie Garcia. "This is another fantastic example of community vigilance combined with officer tenacity."

Gillean is known to frequent the areas where the fires occurred, officials said. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for arson and a no-bail felony warrant for probation violation.

“I’m very pleased with the collaboration between the San Jose police and fire department arson unit,” said San Jose Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. “The solid investigative skills on both teams have led to the quick capture of a suspect who was endangering our community.”