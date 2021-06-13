San Jose

Man Dies After Stabbing in San Jose

This is San Jose's 21st homicide this year

By Bay City News

One of two men stabbed in separate incidents early Sunday in San Jose has died, police said.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to a stabbing reported near Donizetti Court in North San Jose, where they found a man with life-threatening wounds.

The victim has since died of his injuries, police said in an update about 7:15 a.m. The man's name has not been released. The death is the city's 21st homicide this year, police said.

Another stabbing was reported earlier Sunday about 1:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Story Road in East San Jose, where a man was found with life-threatening injuries. That victim's condition has stabilized and he is expected to survive, police said.

No suspects have been arrested and police have not released any information about motives in either incident.

