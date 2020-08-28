San Jose

Man Dies Following Stabbing in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

sjpd-generic-2015-2
NBC Bay Area

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in San Jose.

The incident was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday when officers responded to a call of a person stabbed on the 6000 block of San Ignacio Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. The man was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said there are no suspects identified or in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

The fatal stabbing is San Jose's 25th homicide of the year, police said.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

wildfires 50 mins ago

Live Blog: Firefighters Make Progress on Bay Area Wildfires

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose Police Departmenthomicidestabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us