Man Dies Following Stabbing in San Jose

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in San Jose.

The incident was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday when officers responded to a call of a person stabbed on the 6000 block of San Ignacio Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. The man was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said there are no suspects identified or in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

The fatal stabbing is San Jose's 25th homicide of the year, police said.