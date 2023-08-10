Man dies after being hit by truck on Highway 101 near Morgan Hill

A 36-year-old Riverside man died Wednesday after he was hit by a box truck while standing on the shoulder of Highway 101 near Morgan Hill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was securing something to his vehicle on the side of westbound 101 south of San Martin Avenue, where the collision occurred about 12:30 p.m., CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe said.

For unknown reasons, the truck swerved onto the shoulder of the road and hit the man. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The collision is under investigation, but the CHP said it's not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor.