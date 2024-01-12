Man dies in San Jose hit-and-run

A man died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded at 5:47 p.m. to a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of North First Street and Descanso Drive and arrived to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Jose police said.

Investigators determined the man, whose name was not immediately available, had been intentionally struck by a driver who fled in a vehicle prior to officers' arrival.

Descriptions of the driver and vehicle and a motive for the hit-and-run have not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case, which is being investigated as the city's first homicide of 2024, is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Van Brande at (408) 277-5283, 4106@sanjoseca.gov or 4542@sanjoseca.gov.