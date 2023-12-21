Man dies when vehicle strikes tree near Highway 101 off-ramp in Santa Clara

A 51-year-old man died when his vehicle hit a tree near a Highway 101 off-ramp in Santa Clara on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 8:53 p.m. at the Montague Expressway off-ramp from northbound Highway 101.

Officers responded and determined that a 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML430 went off the off-ramp and struck a tree. The 51-year-old, a resident of Santa Clara and the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead, CHP officials said.

Investigators said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The name of the driver who died was not immediately available.