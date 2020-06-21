Milpitas police

Man Fatally Shot by Police in Milpitas After Reports of Stabbing

By Mandela Linder

One man was fatally shot by police after officers responded to reports of a stabbing in Milpitas Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Around 1 p.m. police responded to the 130 block of North Temple Drive after it was reported that someone had been stabbed inside an apartment. According to police, they were confronted by a 19-year-old man near a courtyard.

Police said the man was armed with a knife, and when ordered to drop the weapon he instead ran at the officer, who then fired at him.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died.

The 34-year-old man who was stabbed was treated at a hospital and released.

The Milpitas Police Department and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Milpitas Police at (408) 586-2400. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2600 or at the Milpitas Police Department website.

