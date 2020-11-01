San Jose

Man Fatally Shot in San Jose Sunday Morning

According to the police, this fatal shooting is the 37th homicide in San Jose this year.

By Bay City News

A man was fatally shot early this morning in San Jose, police officials announced.

Around 5:30 a.m., police shared on social media that officers responded to a shooting on the 400 block of N 13th Street, between E Empire and Washington Streets.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot, and who was later pronounced deceased.

Police are investigating the shooting, and no further information was immediately available.

