Man Fatally Shot in San Jose Sunday Morning

A man was fatally shot early this morning in San Jose, police officials announced.

Around 5:30 a.m., police shared on social media that officers responded to a shooting on the 400 block of N 13th Street, between E Empire and Washington Streets.

Officers responded on a call of a person shot in the 400 block of N 13th St. They located one adult male victim who was later pronounced deceased. This is an active scene. A media advisory is forthcoming when we have additional information. pic.twitter.com/wgt9te9C1H — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 1, 2020

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot, and who was later pronounced deceased.

According to the police, this fatal shooting is the 37th homicide in San Jose this year.

Police are investigating the shooting, and no further information was immediately available.