Man Found Dead at Dumont Circle Home in San Jose

San Jose police responded to a welfare check call Tuesday evening and found a man dead at a residence.

Police arrived at a residence in the 2400 block of Dumont Circle at 5:19 p.m. and found the victim's body. The victim, an adult male, was suffering from "suspicious trauma" and was declared dead at the scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Authorities have not identified any suspects and the incidents is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim's identity will not be revealed until confirmed and notifying a next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Cary #2989 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.

This is the city's 11th homicide in 2021.