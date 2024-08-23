Man hit and killed by vehicle in North San Jose

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night in San Jose, according to police.

At about 8:50 p.m., officers responded to Automation Parkway and Hostetter Road to investigate a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a male pedestrian.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

It's the 34th fatal collision and the 13th pedestrian death in San Jose this year.