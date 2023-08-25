Man hit, killed in San Jose while walking in marked crosswalk

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a street Thursday night in San Jose, according to police.

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the intersection of Landess and Morrill avenues to on a report of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

Preliminary investigation showed a man driving a 2007 Lexus sedan was traveling eastbound on Landess through a green light at Morrill when he struck the pedestrian crossing in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, police said.

It's the 31st fatal collision and the 32nd traffic death in San Jose this year. It's also the 18th pedestrian death in the city this year.

The victim's identity was not immediately available and will be released by the Santa Clara County coroner after notification of family.