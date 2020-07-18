Morgan Hill

Man Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Morgan Hill

No arrests have been made.

By Bay City News

73265162
Getty Images/Aurora Creative

A man was hospitalized Friday night after a drive-by shooting in Morgan Hill, police said Saturday.

The 32-year-old Morgan Hill resident was standing in front of an apartment complex on Ciolino Avenue about 8:10 p.m. when a car headed eastbound slowed down and someone inside fired shots, Morgan Hill police said.

One of the bullets hit the man in the leg and he was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Local

Sexual battery 4 hours ago

Former Alameda County Priest Charged With Misdemeanor Sexual Battery

driverless car 6 hours ago

DMV Authorizes Driverless Vehicle Test in City

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect's car, believed to be a burgundy 1990s Toyota Corolla with aftermarket wheels.

The car left the area after the shooting, headed eastbound toward Monterey Road.

No arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. Mindy Zen at (669) 253-4917 or Detective Sean Farrell at (669) 253-4917

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Morgan Hill
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us