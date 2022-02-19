Man Injured in San Jose Shooting

Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that injured a man Friday night.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Friday at 9:31 p.m. to the area of Marlboro Court and Del Mar Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Responding officers located a man suffering from a life-threatening injury.

The victim was stabilized, and his condition was later reported as non life-threatening, police said.

As of late Friday night, police did not have any information on a suspect.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.