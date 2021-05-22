One Injured in Friday Night Shooting in San Jose

Police in San Jose Friday night responded to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 11 p.m. to the 500 block of Saddle Brook Drive on a report of a shooting.

Police said a man suffered life threatening injuries in the shooting.

No information on a suspect or motive was immediately available.

Editor's note: This article was edited to correct a previous mention of the man succumbing to his injuries. The man is in the hospital suffering life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition.