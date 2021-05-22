San Jose

One Injured in Friday Night Shooting in San Jose

Authorities have not arrested a suspect

By Bay City News

Jonathan Rivas, AIO Filmz

Police in San Jose Friday night responded to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 11 p.m. to the 500 block of Saddle Brook Drive on a report of a shooting.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police said a man suffered life threatening injuries in the shooting.

Local

San Francisco 12 hours ago

Police Arrest Driver Who Fled SF Collision That Killed Woman

Linda Mar Beach 12 hours ago

Dead Whale Washes Up on Linda Mar Beach

No information on a suspect or motive was immediately available.

Editor's note: This article was edited to correct a previous mention of the man succumbing to his injuries. The man is in the hospital suffering life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us