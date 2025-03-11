Man killed in shooting near San Jose library

A man was killed in a shooting near a San Jose public library over the weekend, according to police.

San Jose officers were alerted around 8:45 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 3500 block of Cas Drive, near the Seven Trees Community Center & Branch Library. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

They also discovered evidence of a shooting in the area.The victim was sent to a local hospital but he eventually died, police said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Motive and circumstances for the crime were yet unconfirmed.

Police said the identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming his identity and notifying next of kin.

According to police, the deadly shooting is San Jose's 4th homicide of this year.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Taylor or Detective Van Brande through email at 4257@sanjoseca.gov or 4542@sanjoseca.gov, or at (408) 277-5283. Tips can be provided anonymously at (408) 947-7807 or www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.