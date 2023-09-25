Man riding mobility scooter struck, killed in San Jose

A pedestrian struck and killed by a car in San Jose last Friday was crossing a street in a mobility scooter outside of any marked crosswalk when he was hit, police said Monday.

The deadly collision happened at about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fruitdale Avenue and Princess Anne Drive, according to police.

Police said a man driving a 2017 Nissan sedan was travelling eastbound on Fruitdale Avenue just west of Princess Anne Drive when he struck the man in the scooter.

The man in the scooter was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

This marked the 36th fatal collision and 37th traffic death in San Jose this year, according to police. It was also the 21st pedestrian death of the year.

Another pedestrian was struck and killed Monday in the area of Willow Street and Meridian Avenue, police said.