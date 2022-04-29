San Jose

Man Sentenced in 2017 Murder of Beloved San Jose Little League Coach

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities investigate a deadly stabbing in downtown San Jose.
NBC Bay Area

A man convicted in the 2017 murder of a beloved San Jose little league coach has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Santos Andrew Trevino is one of three men convicted in the murder of Frank Navarro. Trevino was sentenced Friday and the sentencing for the two others convicted has been delayed until May.

Navarro was working at the Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina in downtown San Jose on Feb. 26, 2017 when he was stabbed to death. Officials at the time said six suspects were beating up a bouncer at the night club for confiscating an ID. That's when Navarro, who was head of security at the club, rushed to help his colleague before being stabbed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Navarro was also a beloved president and coach for Eastridge Little League.

san jose kidnapping 3 hours ago

San Jose Kidnapping Suspects Returning to Court Friday

san jose kidnapping 20 hours ago

Baby Brandon’s Mother Speaks After San Jose Kidnapping Suspects Appear in Court

This article tagged under:

San JoseFrank Navarrosantos andrew trevino
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us