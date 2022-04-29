Man Sentenced in 2017 Murder of Beloved San Jose Little League Coach

A man convicted in the 2017 murder of a beloved San Jose little league coach has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
Santos Andrew Trevino is one of three men convicted in the murder of Frank Navarro. Trevino was sentenced Friday and the sentencing for the two others convicted has been delayed until May.
Navarro was working at the Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina in downtown San Jose on Feb. 26, 2017 when he was stabbed to death. Officials at the time said six suspects were beating up a bouncer at the night club for confiscating an ID. That's when Navarro, who was head of security at the club, rushed to help his colleague before being stabbed.
Navarro was also a beloved president and coach for Eastridge Little League.