Man shot, killed during robbery in San Jose; 4 suspects arrested

Four suspects have been arrested on suspicion of killing a man during a robbery in San Jose late Monday night, police announced Wednesday.

Officers responded at about 11:58 p.m. to a report of a person down in the 1000 block of Saratoga Avenue, police said. Arriving officers found the victim unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the victim had been robbed by four suspects. During the robbery, the suspects attacked the victim and shot him at least once.

Authorities identified three of the suspects as 36-year-old Daniel Andino, 19-year-old Jose Andino and 18-year-old Amelia Sistrunk. The fourth suspect is 17 years old. All four were eventually arrested and booked into jail for murder, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the case are being investigated, police said.

This marks San Jose's 25th homicide of 2024, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck (#3829) or Detective Estantino (#4339) by email at 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-5283.