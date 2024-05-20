Man shot by police in San Jose remains in critical condition

A man who was shot by police on Sunday afternoon in East San Jose remains in critical condition on Monday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive, near Story Road and Capitol Expressway, after officers responded about 4 p.m. to reports of a man firing a gun.

The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but no officers were hit by gunfire. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police have provided no other information, but a press conference to discuss the shooting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at police headquarters, 201 W. Mission St. in San Jose. Only badged and credentialed media will be allowed inside.