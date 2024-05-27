Man shot to death in San Jose, suspect at-large, police say

Police in San Jose are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in South San Jose, according to the police department.

The shooting was reported about 2:45 p.m. at a unit in the Blossom River Apartments complex in the 1000 block of Blossom River Way, just across the street from Westfield Oakridge Mall, police said.

The victim, a man, wasn't conscious or breathing when officers arrived, and though they attempted lifesaving measures, the man died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, officials said.

It's San Jose's 15th homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Taylor and Detective Harrington of the SJPD Homicide Unit via email: 4257@sanjosecagov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283. Anonymous tips can be sent using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.