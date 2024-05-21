Man stabbed at San Jose airport, suspect arrested

A man was stabbed Monday evening at San Jose Mineta International Airport, according to San Jose police.
At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report a person stabbed at Terminal B at the San Jose airport, police said. The officers found a victim suffering from at least one stab wound.
The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A suspect was tracked down and arrested, and there was no further threat to public safety, police said.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing were under investigation.