Man stabbed at San Jose airport, suspect arrested

A man was stabbed Monday evening at San Jose Mineta International Airport, according to San Jose police.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report a person stabbed at Terminal B at the San Jose airport, police said. The officers found a victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect was tracked down and arrested, and there was no further threat to public safety, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing were under investigation.