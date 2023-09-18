Gilroy

Man on electric skateboard struck, killed in Gilroy

By Bay City News

A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in Gilroy, police said. 

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to First Street between Wren and Kern avenues after receiving several 911 calls about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. 

Police found a 34-year-old man at the scene suffering from major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators believe that the man was in the roadway on an electrically powered skateboard just before he was hit. The driver of the vehicle that struck him remained on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. 

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is encouraged to reach out to Gilroy Police Sgt. Michael McMahon at (408) 846-0350 or michael.mcmahon@cityofgilroy.org. 

