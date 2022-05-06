Stanford

Man Who Sold Drugs That Led to Stanford Student's Fatal Overdose Sentenced

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man accused of selling a Stanford student the drugs that led to his fatal overdose, was sentenced to two years probation Friday. 

In 2020, Stanford sophomore Eitan Weiner bought and took drugs laced with fentanyl. 

He overdosed and died at his Theta Delta Chi fraternity house. 

The medical examiner ruled his death an accidental overdose and a judge sentenced Matthew Carpenter, the man who sold him the drugs, to two years probation. 

Prosecutors say Carpenter did spend a few days in jail, but he won't face any additional time behind bars. 

Eitan's family said the sentence was a slap in the face. 

“Today a drug dealer who sold a lethal drug that killed our son walked free,” said Amir Weiner. “What message did that send?”

The Weiner family is suing Stanford and several individuals for Eitan's death for making sure there weren't any controlled substances in the fraternity house. 

“Today is a slap on the wrist and a slap in the face to our family,” said Julia Erwin-Weiner.

In a statement made in January, the university said it doesn't agree with the allegations in the lawsuit.

