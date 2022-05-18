SJPD

Mayor, Police Chief on State of the San Jose Police Department

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata and Mayor Sam Liccardo will hold a press conference Wednesday to talk about the state of the San Jose Police Department.

This comes after criminal accusations against several officers of the department have come to light in the last couple of weeks.

One officer is accused of showing up under the influence of alcohol to a kidnapping investigation. Another officer is accused of indecent exposure and a third is accused of giving a meth pipe to a San Jose woman in exchange for information.

