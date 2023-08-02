San Jose

McDonald's in San Jose gets makeover with local artist's mural

By NBC Bay Area staff

A new piece of art has surfaced in San Jose, and it's not in a place one would expect.

A McDonald's restaurant on Story Road in East San Jose is the site of a mural courtesy of local artist Hector Covarrubias.

He named the piece "Patterns of Nature," and it's part of the restaurant chain's Ritmo y Color (Rhythm and Color) campaign, an annual celebration of local art and music at cities across the nation.

San Jose and Covarrubias were chosen among six cities and artists to participate in the campaign this year. The other cities are Chicago, New York, Dallas, San Antonio and Miami.

