Lucky San Jose Mega Millions Player Who Won $247M Jackpot in October Identified

The lucky lottery player who won $247 million on a Mega Millions ticket bought at a San Jose 7-Eleven in October was identified this week by the California Lottery.

Edward Lojewski hit all six numbers in the $494 million draw, sharing the jackpot with another winner in Florida.

Lojewski told lottery officials he buys lottery tickets at the 7-Eleven on Kooser Road every Friday after visiting with friends for breakfast. He said he always buys two tickets each for the weekend draws for Mega Millions, Powerball and Super Lotto Plus, and he always buys Quick Picks.

"I watched the news and saw the winning retailer and knew that was where I bought my tickets," Lojewski said. "As soon as I saw I matched the first two numbers, I knew I won."

Lojewski, who declined to do media interviews, told lottery officials he plans to invest, take care of family and donate to some charities.

The lucky 7-Eleven where he bought the ticket at 1413 Kooser Road in San Jose gets the maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the jackpot ticket.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is at $20 million, with the next draw happening Friday.

Meanwhile, for Wednesday night's draw games, the Powerball jackpot climbed to $526 million, and the Superlotto Plus jackpot stood at $27 million.