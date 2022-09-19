Memorial Grows for San Jose Boy Struck and Killed by Vehicle Near School

A makeshift memorial was growing for a San Jose boy who was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday while his babysitter walked him to school.

Jacob Villanueva, 8, and his babysitter were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk Friday at Payne and Castlemont avenues, near Castlemont Elementary School, when they were struck by a vehicle.

Jacob, a third grader at the school, died at the hospital, and the babysitter suffered major injuries, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated.

Witnesses said the vehicle was making a left turn at the intersection when it hit the two victims. Police do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs factored in the crash.

Classes resumed at the school Monday, and grief counselors were available on campus, the school said.