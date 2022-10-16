Menlo Park

Police Arrest 5 for Furnishing Alcohol to Underaged Youth

Furnishing alcohol to minors is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

Menlo Park police and California Alcoholic Beverage Control agents arrested five residents for allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors on Saturday. 

Law enforcement officials conducted a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation in the general vicinity of Menlo Park. In the operation, a minor under direct supervision of an officer stood outside a liquor store and asks adults to buy them alcohol, since they can't buy it themselves. 

When an adult agreed to purchase alcohol, agents arrested and cited them. Furnishing alcohol to minors is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

The program was funded by a grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control and intended to reduce the accessibility of alcohol to minors.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Menlo Park
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us