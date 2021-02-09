Mexican Band Launches PSA About COVID-19 Safety in San Jose

Coronavirus numbers continue to be staggering and impacting different communities at different rates across the Bay Area.

In Santa Clara County, more than half of the COVID-19 positive cases come from the Latino community and overwhelming majority of those cases come from East San Jose.

The numbers prompted a popular, Grammy-award winning Mexican folk group Los Tigres del Norte to team up with NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 to drive the message home of COVID-19 safety.

Tonight at 6 on ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ and @telemundo48, preview to our PSA with Los Tigres Del Norte, and what their #COVID message means to the hard hit community of East San Jose, which keeps getting slammed by the #pandemic (Missing band member Hernán) pic.twitter.com/53o16cxPOO — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) February 9, 2021

In San Jose, the Mexican Heritage Plaza area in the ZIP code 956116, is one of the top five ZIP codes in the county when it comes to coronavirus cases.

Therefore, the Mexican band with roots in San Jose, is sounding the alarm and using their voice to bring light to the stubbornly high COVID-19 count in East San Jose.

"To be safe. Save them. Save the family and everybody," said band member Jorge Hernandez.

The band shot a public service announcement urging the largely immigrant community to be COVID-19 smart and safe, wear a mask and avoid large gatherings.

An amazing shoot. Doing a PSA with Los Tigres Del Norte for ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ and @telemundo48. East San Jose Keeps seeing the most cases and deaths in ⁦@SCCgov⁩. Hopefully their message will help people be extra cautious pic.twitter.com/9y00TF8Yo1 — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) February 9, 2021

“Its going to be faster to end this pandemic-time for us," band member Luis Hernandez said. "Our Latino Community has to do it as soon as possible if we wanna get out, live freely to go on with our lives the way we used to.”

They're urging East San Jose residents to not fear the vaccine - a problem that has been too common among minority communities.

“Its for our future," band member Eduardo Hernandez said. "This is going to be the only way to end this pandemic.”

Fifty-one percent of all COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County are in Latino neighborhoods and while community groups fight every day to keep their neighbors safe, they say a message from Los Tigres del Norte carries a lot of weight.

"When you get celebrity, community members such as Los Tigre De Norte - I think it's extremely important for them to carry out that message," said Omar Rodriguez from Mexican Heritage Plaza.

Los Tigres del Norte's songs have inspired immigrants for decades, now they hope their words can help save their community from this pandemic.