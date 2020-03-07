Milpitas Man Arrested in Connection to Home Break-Ins, Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer

A Milpitas man arrested this week in connection with two recent home break-ins allegedly assaulted a police officer by ramming his car into an unmarked police vehicle, authorities said.

Lukus James Phillips, 43, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into a Feb. 6 home burglary and another break-in on Feb. 27.

In the first burglary, Phillips broke into a home in the 600-block of Berkshire Place around 2 a.m. Feb. 6.

On Feb. 27, officers said he attempted a second burglary at a home on the 1100 block of Eagle Ridge Way but fled when the homeowner confronted him. In both incidents, Phillips allegedly turned off the power to the targeted home.

A tip about a suspicious vehicle parked on Ethyl Court led officers to identify Phillips as the suspect in the two burglaries and Milpitas detectives obtained a $100,000 court-approved warrant Feb. 28 for his arrest.

Officers located Phillips' vehicle March 3 on the 300 block of Junipero Drive and waited until he got into the vehicle to try to detain him. Phillips then allegedly rammed his 2003 Mitsubishi Montero head-on into an unmarked police car and became wedged between multiple vehicles.

Detectives eventually convinced Phillips to exit the vehicle and were able to arrest him without incident.

The detective in the unmarked police vehicle sustained injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to a local hospital. He was later released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Phillips was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, resisting arrest by force or violence and an arrest warrant for two burglaries.

Residents with more information about the burglaries can contact Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400 or the department's anonymous tip hotline at (408) 586-2500.