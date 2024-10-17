Santa Clara County

Milpitas man found guilty of murdering drag queen Natalia Smut

By Bay City News

A court gavel
Getty Images

A jury on Wednesday convicted a Milpitas man of the murder of his transgender partner and drag queen Natalia Smut in 2021, according to prosecutors.

Elijah Cruz Segura, 25, was found guilty of fatally stabbing Smut in what is believed to be the first prosecution of transgender domestic violence homicide in Santa Clara County, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Around 2:30 a.m. on April 23, 2021, Milpitas officers responded to Hillview Court and found both Segura and Smut, who had been stabbed multiple times.

Prosecutors said the two had been dating for several months before the killing.

The killing of Smut, who was a celebrated drag artist, sent shockwaves throughout the Bay Area community.

"Domestic violence of all kinds hides in the shadows of our community," DA Rosen said. "We as a community will shine a light on it, fight against it, and work to help victims find empathy, safety, shelter, and justice," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

Segura will be sentenced in January 2025. According to prosecutors, he faces 16 years to life in prison.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara Countymilpitas
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us