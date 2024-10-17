Milpitas man found guilty of murdering drag queen Natalia Smut

A jury on Wednesday convicted a Milpitas man of the murder of his transgender partner and drag queen Natalia Smut in 2021, according to prosecutors.

Elijah Cruz Segura, 25, was found guilty of fatally stabbing Smut in what is believed to be the first prosecution of transgender domestic violence homicide in Santa Clara County, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Around 2:30 a.m. on April 23, 2021, Milpitas officers responded to Hillview Court and found both Segura and Smut, who had been stabbed multiple times.

Prosecutors said the two had been dating for several months before the killing.

The killing of Smut, who was a celebrated drag artist, sent shockwaves throughout the Bay Area community.

"Domestic violence of all kinds hides in the shadows of our community," DA Rosen said. "We as a community will shine a light on it, fight against it, and work to help victims find empathy, safety, shelter, and justice," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

Segura will be sentenced in January 2025. According to prosecutors, he faces 16 years to life in prison.