Milpitas massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; owner offers reward for information

A Milpitas massage parlor owner is speaking out after his employees and customers were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

Security footage showed a man in dark clothing with a gun storming into Foot Lax Foot and Body Massage, demanding money. There was also a second offender, the owner said.

"One of the offenders came in for an appointment that he made previously, then he entered the massage area, and the second person with the gun came in and at gunpoint asked the receptionist to hand over the money, then he gathered up the receptionist and brought them to the back of the room," said the owner, who was not present and asked his identity not be shared.

People in therapy rooms were trying to hold doors shut as another robber attempted to open them and push people around.

"Stay right there I'm going to shoot both you," said one of the robbers.

Massage therapists and customers were asked to hand over money, jewelry, and purses. According to the owner, one of the therapists tried to escape out the back door but was "roughed up."

One of the suspects then went to the lobby area and behind the counter, according to the owner.

The pair then ran out the back. The entire robbery was over in about 3 minutes.

"It's very upsetting. You just feel very emotionally violated,d and there was a significant loss for us, and there is one injury that's very peeing," said the owner.

The owner has since offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' capture and conviction.

Police arrived on the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

"[It's] very terrifying. You think of ways you can avoid this type of situation. That's all that's going through my mind," the owner said.