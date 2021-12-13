Milpitas Police Arrest Alleged Amazon Package Thief

Milpitas police arrested a man Monday morning for allegedly stealing a large Amazon package, after an off-duty officer spotted him carrying the package at 5:30 a.m. near the 800 block of Yosemite Way.

The 41-year-old suspect, from San Jose, fled on a bicycle when officers arrived. Police say he was on parole for robbery. He also allegedly possessed drug paraphernalia, resisted arrest, and provided false information to police, for which he was booked into jail.

The package was returned to its rightful owner.

Milpitas police said on the department's Facebook page, during the holiday season, people should consider having packages delivered to their workplace or the home of someone who would be there to accept them.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling the crime tip hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website at: http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.