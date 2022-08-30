Former Travel Agent Convicted for Booking Trips to Hawaii That Never Happened

A former Milpitas travel agent was convicted last week for receiving more than $200,000 to book flights and other travel services for dozens of South Bay residents that she never actually arranged, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Wendy Wong ran a business called House of Aloha Hawaii, which was shuttered in 2019 after "dozens" of victims came forward to report missing money and no vacations.

On August 23, Wong pleaded no contest to two felony violations for failing to return money for travel services not provided and for illegally withdrawing funds from client trust accounts.

Wong will be sentenced in November, but if she pays $155,000 in restitution she will not serve any jail time but will be on felony probation for two years, prosecutors said. Should she fail to pay, she will get a two-year sentence -- one year in county jail and one year of supervised release.