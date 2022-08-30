milpitas

Former Travel Agent Convicted for Booking Trips to Hawaii That Never Happened

Dozens of victims came forward to report missing money and no vacations

By Bay City News

A former Milpitas travel agent was convicted last week for receiving more than $200,000 to book flights and other travel services for dozens of South Bay residents that she never actually arranged, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Wendy Wong ran a business called House of Aloha Hawaii, which was shuttered in 2019 after "dozens" of victims came forward to report missing money and no vacations.

milpitas 19 hours ago

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers

hate crime 1 hour ago

Woman Charged for Hate Crime Against Teenager Wearing Hijab

On August 23, Wong pleaded no contest to two felony violations for failing to return money for travel services not provided and for illegally withdrawing funds from client trust accounts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wong will be sentenced in November, but if she pays $155,000 in restitution she will not serve any jail time but will be on felony probation for two years, prosecutors said. Should she fail to pay, she will get a two-year sentence -- one year in county jail and one year of supervised release.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

milpitas
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us