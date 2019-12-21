package theft

Milpitas Youth Arrested in Attempted Package Theft

The male arrested is 17-years-old.

By Bay City News

handcuffs-generic-on-black.jpg 20 may
Getty Images

Police on Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old male from Milpitas as the suspect in an attempted Dec. 6 package theft recorded on surveillance video.

The package theft was seen by the homeowner on the 2000-block of Yosemite Drive, who chased and confronted the suspect, then posted video of the incident on the Neighbors community page of the Ring surveillance system.

Milpitas police reviewing posted videos contacted the homeowner, who gave them a description of the suspect and a partial license plate of the vehicle involved, a silver, four-door, 2005 Toyota Avalon that was used to determine the car's owner and identify a suspect.

South Bay

homeless deaths 7 mins ago

Santa Clara County Lists 161 Homeless Deaths This Year

Stanford University 8 hours ago

Stanford Engineers Develop Autonomous DeLorean

The youth, who police did not identify because of his age, was cited for the incident on Tuesday. Police advise residents to have packages delivered to locations where someone is likely to be home, to a workplace, or to a secure Amazon hub locker to prevent theft.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

package theftmilpitas
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us