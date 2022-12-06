missing person

12-Year-Old Boy Missing in Palo Alto: Police

By Diana San Juan

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Palo Alto Tuesday afternoon.

Donovan, a San Jose resident, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds.

He walked away from a family member's medical appointment around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Quarry Road in Palo Alto, police said.

The boy may have gotten on a bus in the area and does not have a phone on him, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

