A total of 10,385 PG&E customers are without power in San Jose, the utility company said Tuesday.

The outage was reported around 7:30 p.m. and PG&E said there is no estimated time of restoration.

This comes after the California Independent System Operator cancelled rotating power outages.

The company said it is assessing the cause of the outage and is working on restoring power to all affected customers.

No additional information was immediately available.