2 arrested in Morgan Hill copper wire thefts

Two men were arrested this week after leaving parts of the Morgan Hill in the dark by stealing copper wiring from several streetlights, according to police.

Miguel Corona Valdez, 32, and Candelario Contreras Rios, 38, were arrested on multiple charges, police said.

At about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, a city employee spotted the two men tampering with a light pole power box on Butterfield Boulevard at Fisher Avenue, police said. The suspects fled the area but Morgan Hill police tracked them down and took them into custody.

The ensuing investigation revealed that copper wire had been removed from the streetlight power boxes, which left those light poles without inoperable, police said. The damage is estimated to be more than $20,000.

Corona Valdez and Contreras Rios were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of felony vandalism, grand theft and conspiracy.

Police fear the copper wire theft could be more widespread. Morgan Hill police are asking the public to watch for suspicious activity, like maintenance work late at night or early in the morning, especially around light poles or power supply units.

Police say the thieves are trying to look legitimate, with proper work trucks, equipment and even uniforms. But, in Morgan Hill, if they don't have a city logo or one for contractor Cal West, they are not legitimate, and witnesses should call police.

When thieves steal copper wire from light poles, the damage is visible. They dig under the concrete base of the light poles or remove the concrete covers.

It's an issue that also has been seen recently in San Jose.