Morgan Hill police at scene of ‘critical incident'

Morgan Hill police on Wednesday said officers were working at the scene of a "critical incident" on Tennant Avenue between Vineyard Boulevard and Church Street.
Police said there was no threat to public safety, but the public was asked to avoid the area.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.
