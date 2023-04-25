Morgan Hill Police Arrest High School Student Suspected of Carrying Gun on Campus

Police in Morgan Hill arrested a Central High School student suspected of bringing a gun on campus Monday.

Officers responded to a 10:38 a.m. call after a school resource officer was alerted to two students involved in an on-campus altercation in which one student reportedly had a gun and fled campus.

Morgan Hill police found the student minutes later off campus on Monterey Road at Peebles Avenue and said they recovered in the student's possession a 9mm ghost gun, so called because it was made without serial numbers and is unregistered.

Police arrested the youth on suspicion of felony weapon violations, grand theft, criminal threats, vandalism and disruption to school services.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Greg Dini at (669) 253-4965 or email Greg.Dini@morganhill.ca.gov. Information can also be given anonymously at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1-800-222-TIPS.