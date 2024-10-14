Morgan Hill

Popular Morgan Hill pumpkin patch causes issues for local farmers, residents say

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Morgan Hill pumpkin patch is getting great reviews from visitors, but some neighbors have started complaining about the grid locking and noise.

Close to 10,000 visitors made their way to Spina Farms on Sunday, but one neighbor said getting home became a hassle.

"I am a farmer, and it took me an hour and a half just to drive a mile to get here. I don't have an hour and a half to lose," said the person who asked not to be identified.

Visitors have also been blocking people's homes as they attempt to find parking.

Danny Estrada, the operations manager at Spina Farms, has been proactive in addressing the concerns. He mentioned that the farm is actively exploring solutions, such as creating a back road for the neighbors.

"We are limited by the infrastructure provided by Santa Clara County, but we have also hired the CHP and Sheriff's office to come in and do traffic control," Estrada said.

After complaining about people blocking their homes, Estrads said the farm put up hay bales and signs to encourage people to use Spina Farms' parking lot. Admittedly, some say it has helped, but many are still worried that with thousands of people creating gridlock, they won't be able to get out quickly during an emergency.

Local

Neighbors have also complained about guests blasting small pumpkins in the field until 9 p.m. since the patch has been open.

Estrada said the patch has been adhering to the county noise ordinance, so the blasters and amplified music stopped at 9 p.m.

